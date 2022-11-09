PROS (NYSE:PRO) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.14–$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $68.50 million-$69.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.71 million. PROS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on PROS from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on PROS from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS Price Performance

PRO traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.14. The company had a trading volume of 243,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,013. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.18. PROS has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average of $25.56.

Insider Transactions at PROS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROS

In related news, Director Greg Petersen sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $154,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,984.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PROS during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,053,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PROS by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,921,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,633,000 after buying an additional 77,737 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in PROS by 20.0% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 434,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,464,000 after buying an additional 72,453 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PROS by 13.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,022,000 after buying an additional 60,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 12.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 460,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after acquiring an additional 50,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

About PROS

(Get Rating)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.