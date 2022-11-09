ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires 12,046 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1,315.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on APD. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.44.

APD traded down $2.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $280.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,722. The stock has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.22. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

