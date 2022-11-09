ProVise Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,012 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Aire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 93,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,124,000 after acquiring an additional 13,318 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 82,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 122.4% in the second quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 16,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOE traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.95. 350,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,721. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.22. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

