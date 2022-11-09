ProVise Management Group LLC Buys 13,215 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,215 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $13,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,148,000 after buying an additional 16,427,528 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040,033 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,824,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,231 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,421.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,057,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,332,000 after purchasing an additional 888,330 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,280,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,063,048. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.34. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

