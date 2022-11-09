ProVise Management Group LLC Buys 267 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.3% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,147.2% in the second quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC now owns 28,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 27,270 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 148,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 64,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,475,000 after acquiring an additional 34,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $1.51 on Wednesday, reaching $87.40. The company had a trading volume of 25,276,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,361,607. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.36 and a 200-day moving average of $109.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $152.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.88.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 201,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,719,366.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,279,390 shares of company stock worth $30,691,221 and sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

