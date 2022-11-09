ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases 1,239 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,560,768,000 after acquiring an additional 275,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,279,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,855,383,000 after purchasing an additional 138,542 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in BlackRock by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,737,701,000 after purchasing an additional 294,408 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,463,536,000 after buying an additional 15,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $686.31.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Performance

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLK stock traded down $16.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $669.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,957. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $100.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $616.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $635.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 EPS for the current year.

About BlackRock



BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

