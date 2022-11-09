ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases 1,626 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $538,503,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,727,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,786 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 24,468.7% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 405,935 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,885,000 after purchasing an additional 329,299 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,754,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Down 1.2 %

GD stock traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.52. 581,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,313. The firm has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $188.64 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.