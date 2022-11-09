ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases 1,674 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 0.05% of WPP worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in WPP by 8.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in WPP by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 31,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 9,163 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in WPP by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in WPP by 6.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in WPP by 5.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,500 ($17.27) to GBX 1,225 ($14.10) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,210 ($13.93) to GBX 950 ($10.94) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on WPP from GBX 915 ($10.54) to GBX 864 ($9.95) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WPP from GBX 700 ($8.06) to GBX 730 ($8.41) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $875.50.

Shares of NYSE:WPP traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.22. 94,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,270. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.61. WPP plc has a 52-week low of $39.67 and a 52-week high of $83.69. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

