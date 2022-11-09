ProVise Management Group LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $5.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,319,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,429. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.22 and a 200-day moving average of $230.05.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

