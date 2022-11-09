ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 12,802 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 419,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,802 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $4,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BHK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at about $11,618,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 476.5% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 281,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 232,499 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the first quarter worth about $2,522,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the first quarter worth about $2,301,000. Finally, RHS Financial LLC raised its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 56.8% in the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 387,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 140,237 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BHK traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,733. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $11.24.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.