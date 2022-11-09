Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.40-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:PEG traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.27. 198,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,408,965. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.54. The firm has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,451,000 after buying an additional 1,253,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,055,836,000 after buying an additional 1,159,331 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 36.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,747,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,357,000 after purchasing an additional 732,338 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 111.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,247,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,290,000 after purchasing an additional 656,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,245,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,180,000 after purchasing an additional 432,908 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Public Service Enterprise Group
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG)
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.