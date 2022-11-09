Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.40-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.27. 198,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,408,965. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.54. The firm has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.92.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,451,000 after buying an additional 1,253,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,055,836,000 after buying an additional 1,159,331 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 36.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,747,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,357,000 after purchasing an additional 732,338 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 111.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,247,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,290,000 after purchasing an additional 656,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,245,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,180,000 after purchasing an additional 432,908 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

