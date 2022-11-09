Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Plans Dividend of $0.16

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1615 per share on Monday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

Pyxis Tankers Stock Performance

NASDAQ PXSAP opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.45. Pyxis Tankers has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $24.55.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Institutional Trading of Pyxis Tankers

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.