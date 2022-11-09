Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Stephens

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stephens from $55.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Q2 from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Q2 from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Q2 has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.08.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 Price Performance

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.50. Q2 has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $90.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

About Q2

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 39.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 13.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 5.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 50.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.