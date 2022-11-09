Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.89) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.82). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is ($9.21) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.79) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.66) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RARE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.86.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $34.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.46. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $88.22.

In related news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $65,420.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,471.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

