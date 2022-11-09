Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report released on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Maravai LifeSciences’ current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MRVI. Bank of America cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $14.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average of $25.71. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $46.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 200.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

About Maravai LifeSciences

(Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.