Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Pason Systems Inc. Increased by Analyst (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pason Systems in a report released on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Pason Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut Pason Systems to a “sell” rating and set a C$14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pason Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.42.

Shares of PSI stock opened at C$15.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.13. Pason Systems has a one year low of C$9.92 and a one year high of C$17.12. The firm has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$73.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$70.65 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

