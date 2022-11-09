Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $700.00 million-$750.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $989.01 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on QRVO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Qorvo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $126.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.18.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Trading Up 0.0 %

QRVO opened at $88.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $75.38 and a fifty-two week high of $163.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.17 and its 200 day moving average is $97.14.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $268,618.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,824.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $268,618.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $206,118.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,909.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,075 shares of company stock valued at $597,468. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qorvo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 3,833.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 227.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Qorvo by 113.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.