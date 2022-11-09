Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Acquires 1,042 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 76,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 25,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

PDN stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.45. The stock had a trading volume of 89,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,822. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $38.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.29.

