Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Acquires 582 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USRT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.72. The stock had a trading volume of 275,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,199. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.22. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $68.08.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.