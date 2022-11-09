Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 222.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 434.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RJF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Raymond James to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

Raymond James Price Performance

RJF stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,178. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $124.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.04 and its 200-day moving average is $100.27.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 19.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

