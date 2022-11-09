Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,795 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,180,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $391,811,000 after buying an additional 5,543,237 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,497,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,515,000 after buying an additional 2,365,880 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,331,000. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 372.0% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,306,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,397,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,339,998. The stock has a market cap of $53.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average of $25.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.90%.

Several analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.44.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

