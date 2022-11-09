Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $236,000 Stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTIP. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.79. The stock had a trading volume of 12,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,651. Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.51 and a 1 year high of $59.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.37.

