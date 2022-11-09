Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Purchases 611 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 289.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.40.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.54. 6,247,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,340,467. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.44. The company has a market cap of $117.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 34.86%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

