Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,389,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,784,000 after purchasing an additional 178,957 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,280,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,075,000 after acquiring an additional 235,892 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,099.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,980,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,311 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,700,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,408,000 after acquiring an additional 32,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,197,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,027,000 after purchasing an additional 23,515 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,461,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,789. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day moving average of $47.10. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $50.72.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

