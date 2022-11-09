Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Sells 9,929 Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,929 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $706,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. 21.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

VMO stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,648. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0394 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.