Quaker Wealth Management LLC Sells 494 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up 1.3% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 40,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 12,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 188,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,789,000 after acquiring an additional 81,303 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $130.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $131.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.02.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

