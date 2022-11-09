Quantfury Token (QTF) Trading 12.3% Lower Over Last Week

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One Quantfury Token token can currently be purchased for about $9.62 or 0.00057276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantfury Token has a total market capitalization of $96.19 million and $302,206.00 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quantfury Token has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Quantfury Token

Quantfury Token launched on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 10.28095546 USD and is down -4.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $276,121.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

