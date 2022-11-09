Quantum (QUA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $131.18 Million

Quantum (QUA) traded down 73.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded 94.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $131.18 million and $190,683.60 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,306.90 or 1.00126808 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00008587 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00006862 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00049596 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00042500 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00023371 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00237298 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.80989744 USD and is down -80.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $190,744.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

