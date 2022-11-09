QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on QS. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

QS traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.04. 288,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,248,777. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 5.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average is $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 25.68, a current ratio of 25.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $43.08.

In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $258,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 302,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,671,207.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 30,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $344,328.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 252,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,474.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $258,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 302,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,671,207.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 534,217 shares of company stock worth $6,479,209. 13.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 47.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,239 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 125.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 88,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

