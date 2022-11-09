QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on QS. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.43.
QuantumScape Stock Performance
QS traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.04. 288,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,248,777. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 5.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average is $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 25.68, a current ratio of 25.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $43.08.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of QuantumScape
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 47.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,239 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 125.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 88,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.
About QuantumScape
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
