Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) Shares Down 0.6%

Quartix Technologies Plc (LON:QTX)’s share price traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 310 ($3.57) and last traded at GBX 313 ($3.60). 43,414 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 27,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 315 ($3.63).

Quartix Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 321.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 328.64. The company has a market capitalization of £151.47 million and a P/E ratio of 2,845.45.

Quartix Technologies Company Profile

Quartix Technologies Plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company offers vehicle tracking system for businesses, such as real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheet report; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; and fleet management solutions and services.

