QUASA (QUA) Price Down 3.4% This Week

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. One QUASA token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $105.83 million and approximately $144,194.58 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,679.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00008509 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00006850 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00048416 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00042255 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005919 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00023182 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00235740 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000126 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.001376 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $142,717.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

