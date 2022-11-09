Quent Capital LLC Acquires 473 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,198 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 14.8% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 31,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 15.5% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 69,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 123,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 275,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 17.7% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 175,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on Regions Financial to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

NYSE RF opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average is $20.89. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

