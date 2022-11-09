Quent Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 97.8% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,922 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 57,563 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 17,302 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $588,787.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,901 shares in the company, valued at $25,859,431.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 17,302 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $588,787.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,901 shares in the company, valued at $25,859,431.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $179,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 87,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,175.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Shares of SUPN opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.07. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $36.08.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

