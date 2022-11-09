Quent Capital LLC Decreases Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Quent Capital LLC reduced its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 841 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 82.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 122.9% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 94.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $586,320.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,713,999.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,930. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.67.

NYSE APTV opened at $101.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.52. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $179.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.94, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

