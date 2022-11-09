Quent Capital LLC Has $82,000 Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

WEC stock opened at $91.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.99. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $108.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.90.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

