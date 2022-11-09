Quent Capital LLC Sells 725 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Quent Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Teradata by 41.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 21,690 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Teradata during the first quarter worth approximately $2,095,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Teradata during the second quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata Stock Up 3.1 %

TDC opened at $30.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $52.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDC. StockNews.com began coverage on Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Teradata from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.