R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Receives $29.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2022

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMGet Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RCM shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

R1 RCM Trading Down 49.8 %

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average of $21.32. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.94. R1 RCM has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $27.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at R1 RCM

In other R1 RCM news, insider John M. Sparby sold 4,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $113,620.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,262,985.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John M. Sparby sold 4,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $113,620.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,262,985.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John M. Sparby sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,537.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,444,365 shares of company stock worth $317,596,021 over the last three months. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of R1 RCM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 2,483.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

(Get Rating)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.