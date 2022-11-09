R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Receives $29.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RCM shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM Trading Down 49.8 %

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average of $21.32. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.94. R1 RCM has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $27.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at R1 RCM

Institutional Trading of R1 RCM

In other R1 RCM news, insider John M. Sparby sold 4,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $113,620.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,262,985.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider John M. Sparby sold 4,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $113,620.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,262,985.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John M. Sparby sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,537.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,444,365 shares of company stock worth $317,596,021 over the last three months. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 2,483.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

(Get Rating)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.