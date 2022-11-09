R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at KeyCorp

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RCM. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

R1 RCM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $27.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.20.

Insider Transactions at R1 RCM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On R1 RCM

In other news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $4,996,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,792,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,749,680.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $4,996,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,792,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,749,680.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John M. Sparby sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,537.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,444,365 shares of company stock valued at $317,596,021 over the last three months. 63.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 81.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 2,483.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

(Get Rating)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

Featured Articles

