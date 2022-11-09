Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

Radian Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 279.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Radian Group has a payout ratio of 25.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Radian Group to earn $3.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

Radian Group Stock Performance

NYSE:RDN traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.76. 1,606,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,640. Radian Group has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $24.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have recently commented on RDN. Barclays dropped their price objective on Radian Group from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded Radian Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.50 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Compass Point downgraded Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.50 in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Sunday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Radian Group to $23.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Radian Group by 49.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter worth about $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

See Also

