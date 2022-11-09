Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Rave Restaurant Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Get Rave Restaurant Group alerts:

Rave Restaurant Group Trading Up 12.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $1.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24. Rave Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 million, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Trading of Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:RAVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 89.16% and a net margin of 72.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) by 166.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Rave Restaurant Group worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

About Rave Restaurant Group

(Get Rating)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rave Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rave Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.