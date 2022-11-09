Raydium Price Reaches $0.23 on Major Exchanges (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 39.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Raydium has a market capitalization of $34.07 million and approximately $27.91 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Raydium has traded down 52.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raydium alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.28 or 0.00554116 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,867.97 or 0.28917155 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,195,985 tokens. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.