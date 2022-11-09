Raymond James Cuts VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target to C$16.00

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 158.06% from the company’s current price.

FORA has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$26.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on VerticalScope from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on VerticalScope from C$19.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get VerticalScope alerts:

VerticalScope Trading Down 14.4 %

VerticalScope stock traded down C$1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$6.20. 27,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,764. VerticalScope has a fifty-two week low of C$6.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$150.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30.

About VerticalScope

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform in Canada. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, custom content solutions, and programmatic advertising; and e-commerce solutions. The company also focus on hyper-specific subjects that engender strong affinity from online communities of enthusiasts, super fans, experts, pros, hobbyists, and armchair analysts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VerticalScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerticalScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.