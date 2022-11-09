Raymond James Trims Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Target Price to $11.00

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 214.29% from the stock’s current price.
Arlo Technologies Trading Down 25.2 %
ARLO traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.50. 23,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,377. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.21. Arlo Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.67.
Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $118.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.37 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.
Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.
