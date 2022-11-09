Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $143.01

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 143.01 ($1.65) and traded as low as GBX 129.50 ($1.49). Real Estate Credit Investments shares last traded at GBX 130.50 ($1.50), with a volume of 164,129 shares changing hands.

Real Estate Credit Investments Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 132.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 142.74. The company has a market capitalization of £299.28 million and a PE ratio of 1,186.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Get Real Estate Credit Investments alerts:

Insider Transactions at Real Estate Credit Investments

In related news, insider Colleen McHugh purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £14,100 ($16,234.89).

Real Estate Credit Investments Company Profile

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.