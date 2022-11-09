Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Holdings Boosted by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Realty Income stock opened at $63.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.68. The firm has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40.

The business also recently disclosed a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

