Realty Income Co. Plans Nov 22 Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) declared a nov 22 dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.248 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Realty Income has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 28 years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 217.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.3%.

NYSE:O opened at $63.34 on Wednesday. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 59.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 53.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,166,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,810,000 after purchasing an additional 407,843 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,869,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,328,000 after purchasing an additional 301,059 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 1,200.5% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 197,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 181,997 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.1% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,543,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,298,000 after purchasing an additional 145,828 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,342,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,269,000 after purchasing an additional 135,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on O. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

