Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Simpson Manufacturing (SSD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE: SSD):

10/31/2022 – Simpson Manufacturing was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/28/2022 – Simpson Manufacturing was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/25/2022 – Simpson Manufacturing had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $123.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Simpson Manufacturing was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/12/2022 – Simpson Manufacturing is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/21/2022 – Simpson Manufacturing was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of SSD stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,667. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.94. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.18. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.25 and a 1-year high of $141.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Get Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.40. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $553.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 115.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 174.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 45.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.