Reed’s (REED) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Reed’s had a negative net margin of 36.11% and a negative return on equity of 337.62%. The company had revenue of $13.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 million. On average, analysts expect Reed’s to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Reed's alerts:

Reed’s Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of REED stock opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17. The company has a market cap of $14.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.50. Reed’s has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reed’s

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reed’s stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 971,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.86% of Reed’s worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

About Reed’s

(Get Rating)

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. It offers Reed's craft ginger beers; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's ready to drink products; Virgil's handcrafted sodas; ginger candy; and other ginger beverages under the Reed's brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.