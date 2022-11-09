Reef Hits Market Cap of $72.03 Million (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One Reef coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Reef has a total market cap of $72.03 million and $83.11 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Reef has traded down 30.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Reef alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00009839 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.24 or 0.00550365 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,648.36 or 0.28667616 BTC.

About Reef

REEF uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 20,488,609,027 coins and its circulating supply is 20,488,682,323 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Reef is reef.io. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reef’s official message board is medium.com/@reefdefi.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.