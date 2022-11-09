Reef Price Reaches $0.0033 on Exchanges (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Reef has a market capitalization of $67.04 million and approximately $78.49 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Reef has traded down 38.4% against the US dollar. One Reef coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Reef Coin Profile

Reef (REEF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 20,489,689,326 coins. The official message board for Reef is medium.com/@reefdefi. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Reef is reef.io.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

